Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kforce has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.