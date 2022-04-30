Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 506,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 200,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,411,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.27. 1,110,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,654. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

