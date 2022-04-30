Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $22,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,801,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,071,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 499.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,567,000 after buying an additional 260,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

