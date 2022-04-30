Katalyo Market Cap Achieves $670,717.22 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $670,717.22 and approximately $285,664.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.08 or 0.07316797 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars.

