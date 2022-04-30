Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $34.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.33 million to $37.23 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $23.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $154.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.76 million to $184.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $194.81 million, with estimates ranging from $162.14 million to $267.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.10. 2,271,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

