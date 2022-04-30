Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $37.00 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

Dividend History for Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

