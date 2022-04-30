Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $37.00 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

