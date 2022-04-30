Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

KLTR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 318,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

