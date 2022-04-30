JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.93. Apple has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

