Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $26,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 317,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

