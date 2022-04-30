Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.64% of Wingstop worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 98.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 45.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. 696,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.14. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WING. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Wingstop Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.