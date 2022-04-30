Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.68% of Littelfuse worth $130,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.25. 129,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

