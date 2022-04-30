Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $27.66 Million Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100,425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 378,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,440. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

