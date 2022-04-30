Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $82,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

