Jennison Associates LLC Invests $28.20 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 625,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,204,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $199,000.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

NVST stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

