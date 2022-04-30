Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.98% of Silk Road Medical worth $29,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,123. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

