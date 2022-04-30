Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $86,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML traded down $26.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.77. 1,224,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $544.00 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.