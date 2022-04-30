Jennison Associates LLC Has $35.79 Million Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $35,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 191,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

Shares of BAND traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 739,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,717. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $557.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

