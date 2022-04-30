Jennison Associates LLC Has $34.60 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,640 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.02. 2,151,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.31.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

