Jennison Associates LLC Has $27.14 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $27,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 19,757,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,063,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. JD.com’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on JD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

