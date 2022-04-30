Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $30,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 277,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,514. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $881.34 million, a P/E ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -93.62%.

PLYM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

