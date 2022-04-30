Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.81% of Avient worth $92,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVNT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

