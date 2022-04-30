JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Issues Earnings Results

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 94,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,037. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 40,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $546,437.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,323,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $310,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 25,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

