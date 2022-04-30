J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $217.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.56.

JBHT stock opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

