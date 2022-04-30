IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IsoPlexis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IsoPlexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:ISO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 90,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

