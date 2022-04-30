iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.76% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $71,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $89.59. 567,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

