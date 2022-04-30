iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $182,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $16.12 on Friday, reaching $413.56. 8,743,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

