iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $35,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.75. 254,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,823. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day moving average of $208.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

