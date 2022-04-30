IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

