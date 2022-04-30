IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Shares Down 1.4%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPIGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 5,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPIGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.55% of IQ Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CPI)

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

