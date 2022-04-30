IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Shares Down 1.4%

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 5,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

Get IQ Real Return ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Real Return ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.55% of IQ Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.