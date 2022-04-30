Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 29th (ACCO, BG, BLRX, COLM, CTO, FBP, FELE, FTAI, GABC, GHL)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 29th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get ACCO Brands Co alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.