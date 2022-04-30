Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $20.02.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.
