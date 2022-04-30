Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,559.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,405,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,437 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 500,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 141,319 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 223,240 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 185,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter.

