Inverse Finance (INV) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $216.89 or 0.00561726 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00243791 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003999 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00019614 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

