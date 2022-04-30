Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

INUV opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 22.13% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.