International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $56.93 Average PT from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of IP stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after acquiring an additional 96,576 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in International Paper by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Paper by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 511,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

