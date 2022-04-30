International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Shares Down 21%

Shares of International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) traded down 21% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 56,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 51,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Land Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California Northern region of Mexico. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

