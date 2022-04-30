International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.68.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. 829,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.