InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the quarter. InterDigital makes up 2.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

