Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $11,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, April 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00.

NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 16,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,889. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

