Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 139,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,146. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ingevity by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ingevity by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ingevity by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

