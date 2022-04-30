Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from C$47.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.37.

IMO opened at C$64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.19. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

