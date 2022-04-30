IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 million, a PE ratio of -41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IMAX by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IMAX by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IMAX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

