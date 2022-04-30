ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Up 103.5% in April

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ImagineAR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 384,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. ImagineAR has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

