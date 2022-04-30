Illuvium Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $306.52 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $470.94 or 0.01219492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

