Hyve (HYVE) Reaches One Day Volume of $464,303.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Hyve has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $464,303.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

