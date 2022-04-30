Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $38,659.32 on Major Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $38,659.32 or 0.99991606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $1.23 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.42 or 0.07284621 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00057204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

