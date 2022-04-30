Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-10.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,043. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

