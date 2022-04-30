Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.5-$36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.43.

NASDAQ HON opened at $193.51 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

