Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.51. 7,248,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.56. The company has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

