HoDooi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.44 or 0.07270945 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00053464 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

