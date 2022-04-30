Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $5.40 on Friday, reaching $323.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.37 and a 200 day moving average of $370.11. The stock has a market cap of $688.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $279.56 and a 12-month high of $432.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

